Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Decatur Federation of Teachers and DPS 61 appear to be on a collision course for a Tuesday strike.
On Friday, the DFTA told WAND News District 61 was not returning to the bargaining table due to an ongoing insurance dispute. DFTA has argued a new family insurance plan will cost $900 a month while their members only average $20,000 a year. The insurance premiums would chew up more than 50% of their annual salary.
Talks broke off Wednesday. Negotiations before the Tuesday deadline are unlikely since a federal mediator is apparently not available next week.
The DFTA was also critical of the district hiring a Chief Communications Officer at an annual salary of $123,456. The union questioned the districts priorities.
“I truly believe the board is out of touch and I think they’re going to find out on Tuesday just how out of touch they are,” Paula Busboom of the DFTA told WAND News. “It may be a little chaotic on Tuesday.”
Late Friday afternoon, the school district said it has offered pay raises including a 4.38% wage increase in FY20, 3.83% in FY21, 3.79% in FY22, and 3.79% in FY23. It also stated other unions have accepted the insurance plan.