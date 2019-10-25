DPS 61 Logo

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Decatur Federation of Teachers and DPS 61 appear to be on a collision course for a Tuesday strike.

On Friday, the DFTA told WAND News District 61 was not returning to the bargaining table due to an ongoing insurance dispute.  DFTA has argued a new family insurance plan will cost $900 a month while their members only average $20,000 a year.  The insurance premiums would chew up more than 50% of their annual salary.

Talks broke off Wednesday.  Negotiations before the Tuesday deadline are unlikely since a federal mediator is apparently not available next week.

The DFTA was also critical of the district hiring a Chief Communications Officer at an annual salary of $123,456.  The union questioned the districts priorities.

“I truly believe the board is out of touch and I think they’re going to find out on Tuesday just how out of touch they are,” Paula Busboom of the DFTA told WAND News.  “It may be a little chaotic on Tuesday.”

Late Friday afternoon, the school district said it has offered pay raises including a 4.38% wage increase in FY20, 3.83% in FY21, 3.79% in FY22, and 3.79% in FY23. It also stated other unions have accepted the insurance plan.   