Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Public School teacher was arrested for aggravated battery of a child.
The Decatur Police Department tells WAND News 39-year old, Jaimie Goodman was a teacher at South Shores School. Police say on Friday, Goodman told the kids to put their heads down when an 8-year old student did not follow directions. Police say Goodman pushed the 8-year old's head down and struck the students forehead onto the desktop.
Police said statements during the investigation led police to believe the act was intentional and out of frustration.
Decatur Public Schools released a statement saying they are aware of the incident and administrators are working through disciplinary protocols.
"We deal with all instances of alleged misconduct during disciplinary procedures outlined in union contracts," said Denise Swarthout, DPS Chief Communications Officer.
