DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Public Schools will host a College & Career Week at all DPS schools April 25-29, 2022.
The week-long series of events will expose students at any level about post-graduation opportunities.
The following activities and events will be hosted throughout the week —
On Monday, April 25 is "Your Future Awaits Day." DPS middle and high school students will visit elementary schools to talk with younger students about the future, and EHS students will visit middle school students during lunch.
Tuesday, April 26 is "Rep Your Alumni Day." DPS alumni will visit their former schools to talk with students, and Johns Hill alumni will get to tour the new school and talk with current students. Middle school students will also get the chance to explore healthcare careers with hands-on activities at Richland Community College.
Wednesday, April 27 is "Dress for Your Dreams Day." Students are encouraged to dress up like their future desired profession.
Thursday, April 28 is "Your Future Is In Your Hands Career Day," "Career and Military Day". Guest speakers from different professions will talk to the students regarding different career paths. High school students will also be able to explore healthcare careers with hands-on activities at Richland Community College. Parsons Elementary will host a Touch a Truck event with the Decatur Fire Department and Stephen Decatur will host a similar event with an RCC Semi truck. Eisenhower will host a Career Expo/recruitment fair for local employers offering part-time, summer, and full-time jobs.
And lastly Friday, April 29 will be "College Madness Day." Students are encouraged to dress in their favorite college gear and will listen to several guest speakers from colleges/universities. MacArthur High School will also host a Career Expo for local employers offering part-time, summer, and full-time jobs.
