DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mobile health unit will help provide care to Decatur Public Schools students during the next academic year.
DPS leaders have announced the unit as part of a partnership with Crossing Healthcare. They say students will be able to access it during the 2019-20 school year for everything from physicals, vaccinations, health screenings and minor injury treatment to health education and promotion, nutrition counseling and behavior health counseling.
The unit will also be able to provide dental care beginning in April 2020.
“Once again the community has stepped up to better serve our students and families. We are grateful to our partners, who are invested in our students and their education,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau. “We want to keep our children healthy so they can attend school regularly and are prepared to learn.”
“We know there are unmet medical needs in our pediatric population,” said Crossing Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dana Ray. “Through this partnership with Decatur Public Schools, (we) will be able to provide convenient access to quality, integrated, pediatric care.”
The schedule for the mobile health unit will be released this summer. It will be scheduled to rotate to different school campuses in the district.
Donations from the James Millikin Estate, John Ullrich Foundation, David and Elizabeth Snoeyenbos/The Community Foundation of Macon County, United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois and Romano Company made the unit possible.