DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – With over 70 open positions at Decatur Public School the district is taking drastic action to resolve those openings.
According to a letter sent out to teachers, the district will begin reassigning support staff into the classrooms. These support positions include, reading recovery teachers, select alternative education staff and instructional specialist.
The reassignments will begin on Jan. 22 and support staff will be filtered into the buildings with the highest number of unfilled positions.
DPS said this will affect 14 teachers.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau calls the move a last resort, but knows it is needed to ensure the district is meeting the needs of students.
“District leadership values the work done by our support staff who will be reassigned. But we know that they will make a difference in our schools that have the greatest need,” Fregeau wrote to teachers.