DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Decatur Public Schools Board President Beth Nolan spoke at a Monday morning press conference about the sticking points that are facing the district and the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistance in reaching an agreement.
During the 10 a.m. press conference DPS Board President, Beth Nolan said they can no longer stand-by and let the DFTA union manipulate their members. They held the press conference to separate fact from fiction. The board of education said they have remained quiet to honor the process of negotiations.
Nolan said "Paula Busboom, has misled her members and twisted the truth about the insurance options, wage offers, willingness to negotiate in good faith and misinformation."
Nolan went on to say the the health insurance has been the biggest sticking point in negotiations.
We want to be clear the health insurance plan we've offered is the same plan and same cost that teachers, maintenance and others employed by the district, said Regan Lewis.
Lewis said DFTA members would come out ahead with their insurance plan and are provided three months of insurance for free.
The board said they are willing to meet with DFTA if the meeting will have a positive outcome.
"For employees who don't come to work or show up and are sent home will have their pay and insurance receded. Under federal law those who are not working have a reduction of work hours which will give them a COBRA insurance option," said Lewis.
A rally is planned Monday ahead of Decatur Public Schools teaching assistants strike after negotiations with the district ended without a contract.
The Decatur Federation of Teachers met with DPS officials in the last scheduled meeting before a scheduled strike date. The union had voted to strike beginning on Oct. 29 if it could not reach a deal.
DPS said the following programs will be suspended effective Tuesday, Oct. 29:
- Pershing PreK Programs - All PreK classes at Pershing, RCC, Baum, Oak Grove
- Parsons - All Life Skills classrooms
- Enterprise - Life Skills and hear impaired program students
- Muffley - Social/Emotional Development (SED) program
- Hope - Essential Skills program
- SEAP Program at Harris Elementary
- Stephen Decatur - SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills
- MacArthur - SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills, and Cross-Cat Alt
- Eisenhower - SED, Life Skills, and Cross-Cat Alt
General Education and special education cross-cat classrooms will remain open, but students who have individual LPN or teaching assistant minutes on their IEP will not get to attend.
Parents of special education students can request an IEP meeting to talk about compensatory services if they are not able to attend school while teaching assistants are on strike.
During the morning press conference Nolan said that it is a lie that DPS Board Members do not care about special education and that they have never visited special education classrooms. She said these classrooms hit home to many members, in fact Nolan said her child has an IEP.
Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants will rally in front of the Keil Building at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, one day ahead of the planned strike.
No additional mediation dates have been set. However, the Union said it is ready to bargain at any time, day or night. If a tentative agreement is not reached the Union will strike Tuesday, October 29.