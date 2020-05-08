DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools officials have announced graduation plans for both of its high schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WAND-TV will have a hand in helping people see virtual graduation ceremonies for Eisenhower High School and MacArthur High School. Both will be aired WAND-TV at noon and Decatur Public Schools Facebook page.
MacArthur's ceremony will be at noon on Saturday, May 23, with Eisenhower's scheduled for noon on Sunday, May 24.
An in-person graduation ceremony is now postponed until Saturday, July 25. If social distancing requirements stay in place through July, there will be a drive-through option as a backup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.