DECATUR Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools will continue virtual learning throughout the remainder of the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
DPS's second quarter ends on Dec. 18.
In-person learning could resume starting as early as Jan. 4, 2021.
Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools Dr. Paul Fregeau said "This was a difficult decision to make, as we know it's very important to get our students back in the classroom. Nothing can replace the live interaction students get in person with their teachers and their peers."
All DPS families will need to complete an In-Person vs. Virtual Learning Selection A form if they want students to participate in in-person learning once it becomes available.
Families can select from the following options for each of their students:
- Selecting in-person learning will inform your school that you intend to send your student to school in person for the days they are assigned, with virtual learning continuing for the other days of the week.
- Selecting to remain in virtual learning will inform your school that you intend to have your student stay at home, focusing on independent assignments with limited face-to-face interaction.
Families will have until Friday, Nov. 13, to complete the form.
As of now, DPS's tentative plan for returning to in-person learning consists of students being divided into two groups, A and B. Each group will attend school in-person one day per week.
DPS is also encouraging as many families as possible to provide their student transportation to and from school once in-person learning returns.
While the DPS school bus system will continue to provide transportation for all students, providing personal transportation to and from school will help reduce the number of students' on school buses and promotes social distancing.
DPS will continue to monitor the community health factors before making a formal announcement about when in-person learning will return on Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.