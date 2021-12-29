DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools will host a virtual forum for the community to meet the superintendent finalists.
The Decatur Public School Board of Education has been interviewing and narrowing down the candidates for superintendent. The board has narrowed it down to two finalists, according to the DPS.
The community will be invited to meet the two finalist, ask them questions and provide feedback to the Board during an online virtual forum on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
During the forum, each candidate will share why they believe they are the right fit for the position, why they are excited about job and their plans for the district.
After the presentations, participants will be able to ask candidates questions. At the end of the forum, participants will be able to provide written feedback that Board members will read and review prior to making the final decision.
The forum will be on Wednesday, Jan 5 starting with candidate 1 at 6:00 p.m. and candidate 2 at 7:15 p.m. To participate in the forum, click here.
