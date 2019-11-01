DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants returned to work on Friday after three days on the picket line. However, some members reported their health insurance benefits were not active.
The Decatur Public School District, said that several members were denied insurance on Friday morning by accident. They are currently working on the issue to reactivate all DFTA members.
They say the process could take some time because they have to reactivate insurance benefits for every single member.
If you are a DFTA member who was denied use of your insurance benefits and need immediate emergency access, please contact the District office at 217-362-3000.
The DFTA union has called a press conference for 4 p.m. on Friday to denounce the board for canceling the health insurance at the Decatur Civic Center.
A rally is also planned by DFTA from 3 to 5 p.m. at 101 S. Main Street to again ask the board to work on a fair contract.
DFTA suspended their strike on Thursday. However, they are still working without a contract. The decision to return to work was made after DFTA members were told their benefits would be receded on Friday.
