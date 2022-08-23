DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Tuesday night Decatur Public School Board voted to move forward with a new plan to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy with federal covid dollars.
In a 5-2 vote, after a heated board discussion, the board decided it would be reapplying to the Illinois State Board of Education with the new plan.
"I just think we need a lot more discussion about what we're talking about as far as a new school at the Oak Grove site," School Board member Al Scheider said in the meeting Tuesday night.
He and another school board member said they need more information about the proposed new American Dreamer STEM Academy, before agreeing to spend $30-40 million dollars to build a new campus.
"Getting these things planned out ahead of time before we decide what building we're going to do," Scheider added.
"The Lincoln Park thing got stopped, so then all the sudden its like 'oh Oak Grove is a viable site again'. But when you guys were talking about building a Dennis School, Oak Grove was not a viable site," Board member, Dr. Kevin Collins-Brown, added.
Other board members argue time is ticking to get funding dollars approved, and American Dreamer is the second oldest school in the district- making it the next best candidate for a new building.
"This is a very exciting opportunities for a lot of students and a lot of teachers and staff, and it will go to help us with recruitment and retention," Board member Regan Lewis said.
Lewis also believes the new Oak Grove site will better serve magnet students.
"The enterprise site, where they are currently, doesn't serve those students. So the families have a hard time getting there, enrollment has dropped since its moved and its not been a good location for those students," Lewis added.
But there were major concerns, from the board and public, that the district quickly pivoted from building a new Dennis campus to American Dreamer campus, without public hearings or surveys.
"We haven't heard any information from the west end population, which I thought we were going to hear from," Scheider added.
"You are not engaging the public, you aren't doing your due diligence, you aren't acting in a way that we would expect from our elected leaders," taxpayer Will Wetzel added.
DPS61 must now reapply to ISBE for approval of spending its covid dollars on construction of a new American Dreamer STEM campus. All construction must be completed by September 30th, 2024 in order to spend the covid money on the project.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.