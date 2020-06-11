DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools BOLD Plan projects continue to move forward, despite COVID-19.
The BOLD Plan will combine some DPS61 schools and renovate others. Rev. Courtney Carson, V.P. DPS61 School Board, said the plan will improve experiences for students and give them expanded learning environment.
"Our student will receive greater levels of resources - we had so many schools and we had floating nurses. Coming off of this pandemic we will have easy access to nurses in a school they won't necessarily have to float all over the place."
According to DPS61, by the beginning of the 2020 school year Enterprise & Garfield Montessori schools will combine and move to the renovated Thomas Jefferson. French STEM Academy will move to Enterprise and Dennis kindergarten through eighth grade will absorb the Mary K. French building. Rev. Carson explained this changes are going to be the key to helping student grow.
"We understand education is key to not just success, but to life. I'm extremely excited about it - I would have liked to see more minority enterprises on these projects though."
In addition to the changes with DPS61, Rev. Carson added the Howard G. Buffett Foundation grant for Johns Hill will not only help the students who live in the area, but create a better environment for the Johns Hill neighborhood.
"This will no long look like a ran down area, but a place where people will want to invest in buying homes and raising their families in this particular area because of the money he is providing. his investments his vision for the city of Decatur."
Johns Hill Magnet School is set to open August 2021.
