DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur high school students are getting the chance of a lifetime. A total of 19 freshmen are finish their first year of high school, but are also well on their way to earning an associate's degree.
Si'Anna Jackson joined the Prep Academy to fast track her college career. Through the program she will graduate Eisenhower with her high school diploma and an associate's degree.
"[I'm doing this] for myself and for my future self. Because I know once I grow out of college, I'm going to really appreciate it," Jackson explained.
What she didn't know going into the program is how the Prep Academy would prepare her for not only college, but also her career.
"It focuses on a lot of stuff that I think mainly a lot of teens need to know about, like mental health," Jackson told WAND News.
Ron Lybarger has taught in Decatur Public Schools for 17 years, and now leads one of the first dual-credit classes students take in the Prep Academy.
"The anxiety, but the excitement as well, because once it was lined out for them that they were actually going to graduate and save a whole lot of money in the process. I think it was ... eye-opening for them," Lybarger said.
Lybarger told WAND News it was a growing process leading the first class of students into this new program. Early classes help students find their passion and possible future careers.
"Focus more on who the student is and what they enjoy, what brings them joy. Hopefully we then find a career path for them through much research and reflextion and daily writing and presentations on their topic," Lybarger added.
While the curriculum will get tougher each year, students will receive credit for high school and college classes, meaning they'll graduate far ahead of their peers.
"[To next year's class] I would tell them to try something new and maybe it won't be too hard on them. It's different for everybody, but what I've mainly heard is that its great," Jackson said.
Students will remain on Eisenhower's campus until their junior and senior years. Then students in the Prep Academy will attend some courses at Richland Community College.
The next freshman class is already locked into the Prep Academy, but parents of interested middle school students should reach out to the Kiel Building for more information on how to apply for the program.
