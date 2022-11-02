DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public Schools is rolling out a new plan to transform its student achievement. The Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) shows Decatur students are lagging far behind their peers in the state.
"If you see our data- we pretty much have a foundation problem. So we have to ensure our students have a solid foundation at each grade level," Assistant Superintendent for DPS61, Jeff Dase, said during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
IAR data shows less than 3% of Decatur students were meeting or exceeding standards for math in the spring, and just 5.7% were meeting English Language Arts and reading levels.
"5 to 3% that's a critical failure in all aspects I mean that's systemic," Board President Andrew Taylor said Tuesday night.
District leaders said coming out of the pandemic, students are showing improvements both on the state and district wide tests.
"We're making growth, we're just starting from so far behind," Dase added.
Dase is now outlining a district plant to turn these numbers around, starting with a new writing assessment for 2nd through 8th graders.
"Early childhood is key. If you don't have a solid foundation coming out of early childhood, you're pretty much just putting a band aid on it throughout the grades," Dase explained.
But he said the best laid plans won't make a difference if the district can't get a handle on its attendance problem.
"One of our Achilles' heels and our problems is attendance. So no matter what we put forth- if our students are not in school, they're not there to take advantage of the quality instruction that the teachers are trying to provide to them," Dase added.
He said almost 2,000 kids have missed nine or more days this school year, and almost 500 students missed at least 18 days so far.
"That is a quarter of our students who are on track to miss 18 or more days this school year. Which usually that 18 is 10% of the school year," Dase said.
Decatur Public Schools are also working on partnerships with other agencies to offer teachers more support.
You can review the district's assessment data here.
