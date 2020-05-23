(WAND) - White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says stay at home orders could end up causing "irreparable damage" if imposed for too long.
“I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go,” Fauci said during an interview with CNBC’s Meg Tirrell on “Halftime Report.”
He said the U.S had to put several extreme measures in place because cases were exploding. “But now is the time, depending upon where you are and what your situation is, to begin to seriously look at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try to get back to some degree of normal.”
Fauci, however, says states should still keep social distancing guidelines in place and take extreme precautions.
This despite him warning congress last week that more suffering a death could come from rushing businesses open too early.
Fauci also told NPR that a COVID-19 vaccine COULD start rolling out in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.