DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois' top health official said "the second wave (of COVID-19) is here."
Dr. Ngozi Ezike said it was either mitigations or another statewide shutdown. She said health officials anticipated, warned and knew this moment was going to happen.
Illinois will take three steps back, but there is no telling when the first step moving forward will happen. Ezike said she hoped it would not come to this.
'As the the numbers climb we cannot, in good conscious, let our behaviors and activities go unchecked," Dr. Ezike said.
As of Monday, statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed more than 250 central Illinoisans are in ICUs for COVID-19. More than 100 are on ventilators. Cases in central Illinois continue to rise. Local health officials have described the numbers as scary.
The director of public health said the state is headed in the wrong direction.
"Instead of trying to buck the mitigations can we all just follow them?" Ezike asked aloud. "Acknowledging these are what are needed to get back to some semblance of normal."
