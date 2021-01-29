DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19's mutations stem from the U.K, South Africa and Brazil.
All of the variants were detected in the U.S. There are reports of a possible mutation coming from Los Angeles.
Vermilion County is the latest to confirm having the U.K. strain. The virus is not letting up and Gov. JB Pritzker is pushing for more vaccinations.
"We're moving as fast as we can," Pritzker explained. "The number of vaccinations available to people is ramping up."
This is more of a reason Dr. Marc Shelton wants central Illinoisans to take a vaccine. Shelton is the chief medical officer of the HSHS system.
"If there's a new variant that comes out and the vaccine is not as effective against the original variant, it would still be beneficial to have the vaccine on board," Shelton explained.
Health experts can attest that a mutating virus is normal. Dr. Shelton believes vaccinations will be habitual in the future.
"I suspect eventually we'll be on a yearly like timeline for the conronavirus vaccinations, similar to what we do with influenza," Dr. Shelton added.
While the virus is changing, vaccine companies are watching. No matter what the variants are, washing one's hands, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is paramount.
