SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The woman known as "Dr. Pimple Popper" will appear at Women's Power Night Against Cancer, an event set for mid-April in Springfield.
Dr. Sandra Lee will be the featured speaker at the 2021 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at the Route 66 Drive-in Theater, located at 1700 Recreation Drive in Springfield.
Lee, the star of "Dr. Pimple Popper" on The Learning Channel, completed her residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield. She is a board-certified dermatologist based in California.
The event will have a raffle and multiple door prizes. Entry is $40 per person and includes a gourmet box of popcorn, nuts, chocolate and a non-alcoholic drink, per a press release. All proceeds will benefit cancer research at Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU. Every dollar raised will stay in the region.
Guests must wear a mask when entering the event, going to the restroom or receiving concessions. They should stay in their vehicles as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.