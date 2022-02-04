DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dr. Rochelle Clark is set to be named the new Decatur Public Schools superintendent, per information for an upcoming school board meeting.
The packet lists a proposed contract between the district and Clark. The contract must be ratified at a meeting scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022.
The length of the contract is for Feb. 9, 2022 to to June 30, 2025. Salary is set to be $80,505.75 for the current school year (Feb. 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022) and will go to up $206,000 for 2022-23, which will be Clark's first full year.
See page 37 of the attached PDF document for the contract.
A bio page for Clark on the Decatur Public Schools website lists her as assistant superintendent of support services.
As WAND News previously reported on Feb. 1, the district had started to consider an internal candidate for superintendent after deciding against two other candidates. Candidate Michael Gaal was not able to get an Illinois superintendent's license and Dr. Malika Savoy Brooks did not have enough board support.
