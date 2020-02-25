PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WAND) A Florida man helped rescue a woman whose car plunged into a canal after she had a seizure Sunday. The rescue was all caught on camera.
According to WPTV, Shawn Turner was driving in Palm Beach County when his son pointed out a car floating in the water. That’s when Turner sprung into action.
"I didn't have time to hesitate," Turner told the station. "I had time to take off my pants and go in."
In the video you can see Turner going to the passenger window to try and get the driver, Molly Pedrone out.
Two other good Samaritans were able to use a knife to help cut Pedrone’s seat belt. They removed her just as the car sank.
Pedrone said she was "so thankful for Shawn's help" and the help of bystanders, telling the station: "I can't fathom what it would've been like without them."
The station spoke with Pendrone who said she’s had seizures but this one was unlike any she’s ever had – it came on without warning.