SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Dream Center opened in a building at the former Benedictine University campus in Springfield last year.
The nonprofit is focused on educating people of all ages on things not typically taught in schools.
For children and young adults, the Dream Center offers after-school tutoring and classes like public speaking and robotics. For adults, the organization will teach the basics of electricity or plumbing.
"It may be something where you just need to do some work on your house, or you want to cut your kids hair to save some money, rather than taking to the barbershop, those are some of the types of classes that we are offering," said Sara Schafer, the CEO of the Dream Center.
Schafer says her goal is to help people who are low-income or under-privileged. She hopes to make connection with local trade unions or employers to help those participating in the programs get better jobs.
"We want to do a service to this community, and I'm hoping that in the years to come, you're going to see the shining examples of what is coming out of this building, because we want these people to be a great part of the community and be able to then pass that along to other people in the community," said Schafer.
The Dream Center is offering summer sports camps for children, and planning for training in the fall.
Right now, the Dream Center is raising funds to buy chairs for the facility. While the building has some furniture, they don't have enough places for students to sit during their spring classes.
To find out more information about the Dream Center or to make a donation, visit their website.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.