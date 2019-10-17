(WAND) – A company is offering people the chance to get paid for watching their favorite Disney content!
Yes, that’s right – Reviews.org said it will pay $1,000 for someone it chooses to watch 30 full episodes of their favorite Disney show or 30 Disney movies. The whole slate of content has to be finished in 30 days.
To get this “dream job”, applicants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. An applicant must submit a video review of their favorite Disney movie and answer some questions online here. Reviews.org will then choose who will be part of the program.
The winner will receive not only $1,000, but also a one-year subscription to Disney +, the subscription service that launches on Nov. 12, 2019, and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit.
Anyone with questions can email pr@reviews.org.