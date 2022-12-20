(WAND WEATHER)- It is looking more and more likely we will see a "White Christmas" this year across Central Illinois.
What exactly is a "White Christmas?" How much snow does it take for it to be called that, and how common is it here?
From a meteorological standpoint, an inch or more of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on December 25 makes it a "White Christmas."
Our last one was in 2017 when 2" of snow was on the ground Christmas morning.
These stats are from the Springfield airport.
The most snow we have seen on the ground on Christmas Day in Springfield was 10" back in 1915.
Looking at the climate records of the last 70 Christmases in Springfield, more than half (59%) had no snow on the ground and no snow falling that day.
Of the 19 White Christmases since 1952 in Springfield, 11 had 1"-3: of snow, and eight of them had more than 3" of snow.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
