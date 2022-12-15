(NBC) - Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who participated in a publicity stunt earlier this month based on the creation of the impression that he’d been struck (and possibly killed) by lightning, has joined the Purdue coaching staff on a short-term basis.
Brees, who will work with the team during the transition from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters, will be permitted per NCAA rules to work on-field with players and to participate in recruiting activities.
Brees will assist the program through its Citrus Bowl appearance, against LSU.
It’s unclear how Brees’s role with a college football program meshes, or doesn’t, with his status as a brand ambassador for PointsBet sports book. It would seem to be problematic, on the surface, to have a spokesperson for a sports betting operation working as a college football coach.
Either it’s an issue (and it would seem to be), or it’s open season — and every college football coach can make a little extra money by getting people to bet on college football games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.