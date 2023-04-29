CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - Champaign Police responded to a call at 2:03 a.m. on Saturday, to the 700 Block of Sherwood Terrace in Champaign for a report of a Shooting with Injuries. Officers found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left leg.
Officers believe the victim was standing outside his home when a car drove up and the person inside started firing a gun before driving off. The victim says he and the suspect had an argument earlier in the night. At this time, no other injuries or property damage have been confirmed.
Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.
