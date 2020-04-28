DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a drive-by Danville shooting is behind bars Tuesday.
Police said they arrested Danville man Derrell L. Boston, 23, in connection to an April 14 shooting. Authorities said the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Boston Monday in Dolton.
Boston is accused of firing gunshots at a 27-year-old man who was walking on the night of April 14 in the 900 block of Wakely Drive. Police said Boston was inside of a silver vehicle that drove past.
The victim was shot in his leg and arm. He went to a hospital for treatment. His wounds were not life-threatening.
Boston's arrest was on a warrant for charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bail on the warrant was $500,000.
Danville police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
