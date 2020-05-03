SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A drive-in theatre got the go-ahead to reopen for business.
Route 66 Drive-In Theatre announced on its Facebook page that it will be open the weekend of May 8. It will possibly be open some nights the following week too.
Tickets will be pre-sold on it's website. Concessions will be done through the FanFood app.
The theatre will only fill half of its capacity in order to socially distance. Each car will be parked in every other spot.
It only be a single feature, instead of double, to make sure bathroom use is at a low.
Guests will need to stay in their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.