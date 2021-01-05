CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- A drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 test site will be at the Dewitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department on Saturday January 9.
The health department is in Clinton at 5924 Revere Rd.
Anyone can get nasal swab tested from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Those that are tested will get their results within four to seven days.
The testing is free. Just bring your insurance card.
