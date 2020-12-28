DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Health care workers in Macon County can be vaccinated against COVID-19 at an upcoming Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic.
The Macon County Health Department said the clinic is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Decatur Airport Property. It is only for health care workers, and the county said those who are not health care workers will be turned away at this time.
Examples of people qualified include, but are not limited to, physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists and hygienists, nursing assistants, assisted living facility staff, long-term care facility staff, group home staff, home caregivers, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
MCHD leaders said those who plan to come should:
- Take Ocean Trail to Air Park Lane and follow the signs;
- Bring a work ID badge;
- Bring a copy of your insurance card; If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original;
- Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering; and
- Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite.
The health department said it will keep following the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidelines and the Illinois Department of Public Health when it comes to figuring out who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
People who have had COVID-19 in the last 90 days should only receive the vaccine after their 90-day window expires.
The health department said it will update the public when more vaccines arrive and future clinics are scheduled.
People who have questions about the vaccines should click here or here. The public can also call (217)480-9332.
