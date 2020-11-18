JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Morgan County will be opening up a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Nov. 19.
Testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, 110 N Westgate Ave. in Jacksonville.
A nasal swab will be used to conduct the testing, and results are expected to come back within 4-7 days.
Testing is free, and anyone can get tested, even if you are not showing symptoms.
Bringing your insurance card is encouraged, but not required to have testing done.
