DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A donation event meant to assist health care workers during the pandemic is happening Thursday in Decatur.
The Healthcare Heroes Care Car Kit drive-thru event was organized to collect plastic containers, face masks, disinfecting items and other materials for people working in the field as part of the fight against COVID-19. See a picture attached to this story for specific donations that are needed.
People bringing donations will be able to pull up to the Red Barn Kitchen at Decatur Airport, drop off their items in totes and leave. Assistance will be available if needed.
Organizers plan to take the donated items to a separate area to be disinfected before they're distributed.
The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.