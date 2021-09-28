LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – A drive-thru expo and flu shot clinic will be held in Logan County on October 14.
The expo/clinic will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at the Oasis Senior Center, 2810 Woodlawn Road.
The services will be available for all Logan County residents.
All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive through the event.
Roughly 25 agencies that serve Logan County will be participating in the event including Community Action Head Start, Chestnut Health System, St. Clara’s Manor, Family Guidance Center and the Butterfly Project (Children’s Home and Aid).
They agencies will help distribute water bottles, hand sanitizer, and information to help county residents improve their health during the event.
The Logan County Department of Public Health will administer the flu shots.
Individuals wanting a flu shot should bring their insurance card. For people without insurance, the cost is $60 for ages 6 months to 18 years old, $55 for 19 years old and older, $95 for a high dose for 65 years old and older.
Lincoln Memorial Hospital (LMH), formerly Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, will be giving away free take-home colorectal cancer screening kits.
According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death among cancers that affect both men and women.
For more information, call 217-605-5008.
The LMH Community Health Collaborative and Logan County Department of Public Health are presenting the expo and flu clinic.
