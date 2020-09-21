FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ford County is planning to offer drive-thru flu clinics this October.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) strongly advised everyone at 6 months old or higher to get a vaccination. As a result, the county decided to open two flu clinics, with one in Piper City and another in Gibson City.
The Piper City clinic will be held at Piper City Rehab and Living Center, located at 600 S. Maple St. It will run from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Gibson City clinic will be at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 905 E. 1st St. It will operate from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Drive-up and office appointments can be scheduled by calling the Ford County Public Health Department in Paxton at (217)379-9281. The county said more clinic dates will be added and released when they are secured.
People who attend a clinic are asked to wear a shirt or blouse that provides easy access to the vaccination site. People on Medicare, Health Alliance, Humana, Coventry, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, United Healthcare, Aetna, or Cigna, along with those who are state employees, are required to show their card when they are vaccinated.
People who are not covered by the above companies can pay $30 for a vaccination. These people should call the office before an appointment to check the status of their coverage.
Children up to the age of 18 who have Medicaid should call to schedule appointments, the health department said.
Anyone with questions should call the Ford County Public Health Department at the above phone number.
