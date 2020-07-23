LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will soon be available in Logan County.
County officials said testing will begin on July 29 and will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. while test kits last. Tests are free and anyone can be tested.
The location will be at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, with traffic directed to enter through the West Gate off Postville Drive. Drivers can exit through the East Gate on Jefferson Street. Signs will direct traffic.
People who come should bring a valid photo ID and insurance information.
Anyone with questions should contact the Logan County Health Department at (217)735-2317.
