SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A driver and a child had to be hospitalized following a Thursday crash on I-55.
State police said it happened at 2:22 p.m. Thursday as a 2020 Freightliner with a 2019 Utility semi-trailer and a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban moved northbound in the right lane of the road at mile post 93.
The driver of the Suburban, 37-year-old Tennessee man Kelly Palmer Malone, had stopped because traffic from a different crash backed up traffic, troopers said. That's when they said 50-year-old Oklahoma man Todd Raymond Young, who was driving the Freightliner, looked down to adjust his radio and noticed the Suburban had slowed down when he looked up.
Young veered left, troopers said, but couldn't avoid hitting the Suburban from behind.
Malone and a 5-year-old girl, the only two people in the Suburban, went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said they cited Young for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The right lane of traffic was blocked after the crash near mile post 93. All lanes were back open as of 5:13 p.m.
Drivers were still asked to use caution in the area Thursday evening.