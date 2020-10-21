EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old driver was seriously injured in a Tuesday evening Effingham County crash.
A press release said it happened at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver, identified as Tristin E. Duncan, was headed eastbound on 1550th Avenue in a 2007 Chevy. Deputies said Duncan lost control of his vehicle as he went down the hill and began to spin.
Duncan crashed into a 2020 Chevy at 1500th Avenue, which is located three quarters of a mile east of Nazarene Road, deputies said. The release said the 2007 Chevy left the road to the north and came to a halt at the bottom of the hill facing southeast. The 2020 Chevy stopped at the edge of the road facing north.
Specific details about the nature of Duncan's injuries were not made available. Authorities said he was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana. Duncan was cited for driving too fast for conditions, per the release.
Deputies said there were no injuries to a driver and passenger in the 2020 Chevy.
A prayer rally was held for Duncan Wednesday afternoon at Effingham High School. Duncan is a wide receiver for the school's football team.
