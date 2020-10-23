URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman is charged with aggravated driving under the influence after prosecutors said she seriously injured a pedestrian.
According to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, 66-year-old Barbara-Ann Anastasi was driving a Kia Sportage when it hit a 36-year-old Champaign woman. Rietz said this happened at 9:38 p.m. Thursday as the woman and a man were on a crosswalk at the Country Fair Shopping Center's southern entrance.
Prosecutors said the woman and man were crossing West Springfield Avenue to the south when the collision happened, throwing the woman into the air. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Anastasi at first refused field sobriety tests, but later did them, Rietz said. She told police she recently went through gastric-bypass surgery and had consumed two alcoholic drinks at a Champaign bar earlier Thursday, according to The News-Gazette.
The officer who responded arrested the suspect because he thought she was impaired.
Rietz said results have not come back from chemical tests the suspect took at Carle.
Anastasi must be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 4. Bail is set at $250,000 in her case.
The suspect has no prior convictions on her record. If she is found guilty of the Class 4 felony DUI charge, she could face anything from probation to one to 12 years in prison. A public defender will represent her.
The News-Gazette said the possible penalties are enhanced because of the serious nature of the victim's injuries.
