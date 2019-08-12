TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a crash along IL Route 40 at the 1950th on Sunday.
Teutopolis Fire Protection District posted on their Facebook and said it was a multi-vehicle crash that happened just before 12:30 PM.
One of the cars had two people inside, the driver and child, the other car only the driver. According to responders, a helicopter was called to the scene and transported a driver.
The child was taken to St. Anthony Hospital and was air-lifted from there. The other driver was taken to St. Anthony Hospital.
Effingham County Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash.