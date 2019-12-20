EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and 3-year-old child were hospitalized after a crash involving a semi-truck Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at 3:33 p.m. on I-57 northbound (mile post 154). They said the driver of a 2007 Mazda CX-7 was passing in the left lane when the left rear trailer of the semi-truck hit the vehicle's passenger door.
The Mazda then left the road to the left, moving through both southbound lanes of I-57 and entering a ditch. It hit multiple trees and came to a stop.
First responders airlifted the Mazda driver, identified as 24-year-old Dallas resident Xitlali Noemi Olguin Galindo, to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A 3-year-old Mazda passenger went to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
Galindo's condition is unclear Friday night.
Possible charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.