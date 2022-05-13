CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Missouri man was airlfited from the scene of a central Illinois crash.
State police said at 5:25 a.m. Friday, two semi-trucks were moving eastbound on I-70 near mile post 109 in Cumberland County. A white 2018 Freightliner truck rear-ended the trailer of a blue 2014 Freightliner truck for an unknown reason.
The driver of the white semi-truck was airlfited to an area hospital with serious injuries. The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Mehic Mirsad of Arnold, Mo.
The other driver refused medical attention at the scene.
