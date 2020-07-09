SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver with serious injuries was airlifted from the scene of an I-55 crash, troopers said.
State police said two commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) were northbound on I-55 at mile post 80 when one rear-ended the other. The driver of the car that hit the other was hurt, while the other driver had no injuries.
In a 4:36 p.m. update, troopers said the left lane at the scene has reopened. The other lanes remain blocked and are expected to stay closed for 2-3 hours after 5 p.m.
ISP is diverting traffic from the scene at exit 80.
Drivers should choose an alternate route.
