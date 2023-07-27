DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has released the name of third individual involved in the crash that killed two Paxton teens on IL-49.
The Coroner reports that the deceased driver of the Toyota which was involved in the accident that occurred on Tuesday evening, June 27, 2023 on State Route 49 at 3550 North Rd., in Rankin, IL, has been forensically identified as Moises Concepcion-Roman, 43 of Rantoul, IL.
Autopsies have been completed and results are pending.
According to Illinois State Police, on June 27, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a stolen gray 2005 Toyota Camry, was traveling eastbound on 3550N near IL-49, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a white 2016 Jeep Compass, was traveling northbound on IL-49 in the same area when the stolen vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Jeep on the driver's side.
Joseph D. Stallone, age 19, and Keegynn L. Martinek, age 17, of Paxton were killed while driving the Jeep Compass.
The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.
No further information is available.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.