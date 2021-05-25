DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after a two-vehicle Decatur crash, police said.
This crash occurred in the area of Oakland Avenue and Division Street Tuesday night. Officers said a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and tan Chevrolet Camaro were involved in the collision. The Impala driver failed to yield at a stop sign and crossed over Oakland, where the crash occurred, officers said.
The Camaro driver, who police said was a 41-year-old male, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The 31-year-old woman who was driving the Impala went to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the scene at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.
Roads in the area of the crash are back open.
