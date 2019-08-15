CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A driver was cited after a five-vehicle crash in Champaign County.
State police said the crash happened at 1:22 p.m. Thursday on I-57 northbound at mile post 237, when a green 1998 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer failed to slow down and hit four vehicles. The cars involved were in the left lane due to IDOT maintenance happening in the right lane.
A 65-year-old man from Henley, Mo., was driving the truck, troopers said.
A press release said the truck driver first rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, causing heavy rear-end damage and pushing it out of the road. He’s accused of then striking a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, which in turn hit 2014 Ford Escape. The release said the truck driver then went into the right lane and side-swiped a 2016 GMC Yukon, causing rear passenger side damage.
Troopers said the truck tractor, Cruze and Equinox were towed from the scene. There were no injuries.
The driver is charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.