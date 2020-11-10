CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver was cited for a DUI after a crash on Illinois 47 in Champaign County early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened about half a mile south of 3300 North at 4:30 a.m.
Troopers said a truck driven by Nelson Towery, 45, of Pekin was stopped for unknown reasons in the north bound lane of Illinois 47 about half a mile south of 3300 north in Champaign County with no lights on.
A semi driven by Adetunji Adegoke, 66, of Woodridge, IL was traveling north at the same location and swerved to avoid hitting Towery's truck.
That caused the trailer being towed by Adegoke to detach and overturn, blocking the south bound lanes of Illinois 47.
An SUV driven by Bettykay Benningfield, 66, of Gibson City was traveling south and hit the back side of the overturned trailer blocking the south bound lane.
Benningfield was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Towery and Adegoke were not hurt.
The roadway was closed for about two and a half hours.
Towery was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, improper stopping on a roadway, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
