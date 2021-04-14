CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver died and another person was seriously hurt in a Champaign County crash.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 8:28 a.m., when a 2013 Nissan Quest and an unknown second vehicle where both southbound in the right lane of Interstate 57 at mile post 221.5. The Nissan hit the rear of the second vehicle, troopers said, before leaving the road and striking several small trees.
The passenger of the Nissan, 19-year-old Fyness F. Reed of Chicago, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The Nissan driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead there.
The second vehicle left the scene of the crash.
All southbound lanes of I-57 were reopened at about 1:15 p.m. following the crash investigation.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for public help identifying the second vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information should call ISP DCI Zone 5 at (217)278-5004 or email ISP.DCI.Zone05@illinois.gov.
