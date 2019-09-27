MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and a juvenile victim were killed in a Moultrie County crash, troopers said.
Sullivan firefighters confirmed the crash occurred in the area of County Road 800 N and IL-32, which is south of Sullivan. Moultrie County deputies and Illinois State Police responded.
The crash, which happened at 3:39 p.m., involved a school bus and a maroon Ford Escape, per state police. There were 11 children on the bus and a driver.
The people killed included a female driver of a 2014 Ford Escape and a juvenile passenger on the bus, who was a Sullivan Elementary student. Both victims died at the scene.
State police said a maroon Ford Escape was eastbound at the intersection of IL-32 and County Road 800 N and was stopped at the CR 800 stop sign. It then moved into the intersection, where it moved into the lane of the bus. The school bus hit the Ford in the driver's side door.
The bus is from Sullivan CUSD No. 300, which released a statement Friday night:
"This afternoon, a Sullivan school bus transporting eleven students was involved in an accident. It is with deep sorrow that we are reaching out to let our school family know that a Sullivan Elementary Student lost their life as a result of this tragedy.
As soon as the school was notified, the administrative team and school social worker, went to the scene to provide support, ensure immediate notification to families, and assist with family reunification.
On Monday, support and counseling services will be provided to students in all three buildings. . We will share additional counseling details as plans are finalized.
Please keep this family and our entire school community in your thoughts and prayers."