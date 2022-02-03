EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver had to be extricated from a vehicle after crashing into a semi-truck in Effingham County.
State police said it happened at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, when a 2020 Freightliner truck, which had been involved in a previous crash, was sitting on the shoulder of Interstate 57 northbound at mile post 156 in backed up traffic. To avoid traffic, troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 HD Truck driven by Texas man Diego R. Valdez, 38, moved onto the shoulder and rear-ended the Freightliner's trailer.
Valdez's vehicle wedged under the trailer of the Freightliner, leading to the extrication. He was transported to a hospital with injuries. The Frefightliner driver, identified as 31-year-old Coty A. Tolliver of Kentucky, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a hospital.
Troopers said Valdez was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
