CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A driver and two passengers, one of those a child, were seriously hurt after a crash along Interstate 74 on Tuesday.
According to Illinois State Police, the driver was traveling westbound on I-74 near milepost 176. Preliminary investigations show the car left the road, crossed the center median and went into the eastbound lane of I-74 and rolled over in a ditch.
The driver, a 23 year-old woman from Bloomington, and the passengers, a 28 year-old Champaign man and an 8 year-old girl were seriously hurt, but investigators say they have non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane change, operate uninsured motor vehicle, failure to properly secure a child, DUI, and endangering the life and health of a child.