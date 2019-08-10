EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57.
The Illinois State Police say it happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday at Mile Post 162.
ISP says 40-year-old Veda Macon of Missouri fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the rear of a semi-trailer. The vehicles then came to a stop in the roadway.
Macon was taken by ambulance to St. Anthony Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police say she faces a failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident charge.